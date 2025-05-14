eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Daiwa America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Get eBay alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $69.17 on Monday. eBay has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,946.80. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,755 shares of company stock worth $12,943,715. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,161 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,468 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in eBay by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 103,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.