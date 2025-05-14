Edible Garden (EDBL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect Edible Garden to post earnings of ($3.03) per share and revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($10.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($9.98). The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 78.61% and a negative return on equity of 52,263.51%.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDBL opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. Edible Garden has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

