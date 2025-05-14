Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevation Oncology were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 119,041 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

ELEV stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELEV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Elevation Oncology from $6.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

