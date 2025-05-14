Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.00.

ENB stock opened at C$62.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.43. The stock has a market cap of C$134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$47.41 and a twelve month high of C$65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Michele Eva Harradence acquired 5,857 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.53 per share, with a total value of C$366,238.21. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Allan Akman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.24 per share, with a total value of C$61,240.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

