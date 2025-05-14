Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,947,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.7%

EFSC opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,186.09. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $258,739.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,825.32. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

