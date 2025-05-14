EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $52.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.26.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,395.01. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,313,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in EPR Properties by 3,816.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 11.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,257,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,166,000 after acquiring an additional 128,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,712,000 after acquiring an additional 60,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

