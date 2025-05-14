Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Q2 Earnings

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on T. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$20.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.88.

Shares of T opened at C$21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$19.10 and a 1-year high of C$23.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41.

In related news, Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton bought 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.70 per share, with a total value of C$40,036.50. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

