Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ODP Q2 Earnings

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for ODP in a research report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ODP’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $18.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. ODP has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.31 million, a PE ratio of -20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 114.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 16,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

