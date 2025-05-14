Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives $26.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,994,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERO opened at $13.40 on Friday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

