Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

EPRT opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 409,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,872,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,866,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

