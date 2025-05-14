European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Separately, TD Securities lowered European Commercial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
European Commercial REIT Price Performance
