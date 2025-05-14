Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Match Group stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Match Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 70,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,257.90. This represents a 106.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 28,884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,818,000 after acquiring an additional 939,078 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 478,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,267,000 after purchasing an additional 69,947 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

