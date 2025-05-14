Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.08.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.