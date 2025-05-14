ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $52.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. ExlService has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $484,823.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,822.56. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $252,942.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,990.20. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,620. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ExlService by 5.0% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 5,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

