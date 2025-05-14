Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $149.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

EXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.69.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day moving average is $152.35. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. This represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.