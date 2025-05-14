Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Financial Survey

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals -2.30% -53.38% -2.08% Revolution Medicines N/A -33.67% -30.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 Revolution Medicines 0 0 12 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 110.91%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $67.17, suggesting a potential upside of 68.13%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Revolution Medicines”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $47.54 million 3.76 -$16.05 million ($0.06) -108.00 Revolution Medicines $742,000.00 10,028.53 -$436.37 million ($4.00) -9.99

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Medicines. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolution Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Revolution Medicines on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies. Its RAS(ON) inhibitors include RMC-6236 (multi), RMC-6291 (G12C), and RMC-9805 (G12D), which are in phase 1 clinical trial; and development candidates comprise RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), as well as programs focused on G12R and other targets. The company’s RAS companion inhibitors include RMC-4630 that is in phase 2 clinical trial; and RMC-5552, which is in phase 1 clinical trial. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

