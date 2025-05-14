Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,834,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,535,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FELV stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

