Financial Stocks To Watch Now – May 12th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, Coinbase Global, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Robinhood Markets, Berkshire Hathaway, and Uber Technologies are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares of companies operating in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, brokerages and asset managers—that earn revenues from lending, underwriting, investment management and related services. By purchasing these stocks, investors gain ownership stakes in firms whose profits are distributed through dividends and capital gains. Their performance is often sensitive to interest‐rate movements, credit risk and the broader economic cycle. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 85,008,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,724,219. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $378.03. 5,117,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $377.46 and a one year high of $630.73.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $11.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.86. 7,165,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,650,156. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.32. 25,062,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,796,402. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.00. 24,526,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,060,945. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $511.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,695. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.92. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded up $3.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.54. 15,653,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,136,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

