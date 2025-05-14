Firstsun Capital Bancorp (FSUN) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) is one of 182 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Firstsun Capital Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Firstsun Capital Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Firstsun Capital Bancorp $380.04 million $75.63 million 11.96 Firstsun Capital Bancorp Competitors $147.05 billion $1.81 billion 11.18

Firstsun Capital Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Firstsun Capital Bancorp. Firstsun Capital Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firstsun Capital Bancorp 13.77% 8.56% 1.07% Firstsun Capital Bancorp Competitors 15.01% 9.56% 0.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Firstsun Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Firstsun Capital Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firstsun Capital Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Firstsun Capital Bancorp Competitors 1642 9156 7548 324 2.35

Firstsun Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.90%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.55%. Given Firstsun Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Firstsun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than its peers.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

