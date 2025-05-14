Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 145,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 402,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Fitell Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fitell stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fitell Company Profile

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

