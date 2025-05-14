Flowers Foods (FLO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.5%

FLO opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

