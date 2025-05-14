Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) Trading Up 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.51. 561,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 990,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Fly-E Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

About Fly-E Group

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

