Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FMX

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $101.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.84. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,655,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,269,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,454,000 after purchasing an additional 274,467 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,325,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,228,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 717,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $330,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.