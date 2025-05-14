Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.67. Approximately 443,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 496,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Foran Mining Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -218.58 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.91.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.

