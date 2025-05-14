Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $7.89. Fortrea shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 1,443,954 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.63 million.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortrea by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,086,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,402 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP lifted its position in Fortrea by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,480,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,156 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,232,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fortrea by 17,183.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,165,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,787,000.

Fortrea Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $452.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.