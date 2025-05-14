FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FreightCar America worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,711,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FreightCar America by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 216,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FreightCar America by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 158,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in FreightCar America by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 89,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAIL. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

FreightCar America Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.73. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

