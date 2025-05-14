Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

FMS stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

