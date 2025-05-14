FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $20.08 Average PT from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 360,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 258.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75,811 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 132,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.74%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.