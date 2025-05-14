FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $20.08 Average PT from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.
NYSE FSK opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.10.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.74%.
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
