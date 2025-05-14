Gabelli Funds LLC Has $185.18 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $185,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

