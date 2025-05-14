Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 140,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Garmin worth $57,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,067,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,726,645,000 after purchasing an additional 215,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $913,544,000 after buying an additional 75,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,184,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Garmin by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,475,000 after acquiring an additional 149,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Garmin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,394,000 after acquiring an additional 286,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $200.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.03. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $246.50.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

In other Garmin news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,911 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $1,569,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,353.20. The trade was a 9.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $609,677.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,180.32. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

