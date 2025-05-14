Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $130.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus upgraded Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

GPC stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.53. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $158.65. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,636,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,124,000 after buying an additional 114,180 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

