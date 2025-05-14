Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $1.87. Getty Images shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 142,171 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. Getty Images’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GETY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.45 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 29,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $62,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,512.64. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 18,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $39,410.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,587.44. This represents a 13.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,668 shares of company stock worth $480,536. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Getty Images by 282.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 130.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,127 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Getty Images by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 246,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

