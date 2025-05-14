GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 739,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,005,178 shares.The stock last traded at $17.64 and had previously closed at $15.90.

The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $271.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 2nd that allows the company to buyback $16.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on GCT. Roth Mkm lowered GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,502,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 110,804 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $4,806,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,550,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $709.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

