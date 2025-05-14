Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Shares Down 4% – Here’s Why

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.95. 1,051,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,418,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The firm has a market cap of C$303.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.76.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

