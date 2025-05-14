Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 1087716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Gogo had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $230.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oakleigh Thorne bought 30,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $198,236.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 711,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,510.37. This represents a 4.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 357.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 85,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 2,221,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 176,092 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 111,267 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Trading Down 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.93.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

