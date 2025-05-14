Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Decreased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Graco were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Graco by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Price Performance

GGG opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson set a $85.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

