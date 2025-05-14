Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Graham were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Graham by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:GHC opened at $983.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $934.41 and its 200-day moving average is $921.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.91. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $683.00 and a 12 month high of $1,015.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.05%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

