Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $195.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.43. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.69 and a twelve month high of $202.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.