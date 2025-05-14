Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 338.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 156,341 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In related news, SVP Christopher Gunsten acquired 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,873. The trade was a 6.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eleni Beyko sold 22,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $231,660.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,415.88. The trade was a 31.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $775.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $242.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

