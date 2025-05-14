Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $4,386.87 billion for the quarter.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.83. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

