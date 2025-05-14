Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $515.08 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,835,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 256,645 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.2% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $515,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,415,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,388,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311,330 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,450,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

