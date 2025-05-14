Guggenheim Cuts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $45.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 440.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTLA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.33.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

