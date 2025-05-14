Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $31.14 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,428.70. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,510. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567 over the last 90 days. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

