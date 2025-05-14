Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.82 and last traded at C$24.82. 107,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 47,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.67.

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.31.

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

