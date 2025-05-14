Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 180.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 67,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Hawkins by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 211,472 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWKN. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Hawkins Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of HWKN opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.98 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.