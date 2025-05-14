HC Wainwright Lowers Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $68.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 127.58% from the stock’s previous close.

RNA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

RNA stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $246,461.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,123.20. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,949.60. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,803 shares of company stock worth $1,877,437 over the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,053,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,844 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,106,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,077,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,100,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

