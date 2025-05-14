HC Wainwright Lowers SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target to $18.00

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SOUN. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $1,400,061.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,764,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,793.28. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana Sroka sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $34,292.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,608. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,726. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,979,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72,766 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 6,827.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.