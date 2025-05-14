HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 344.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Surrozen Stock Down 10.0%

SRZN opened at $7.20 on Monday. Surrozen has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Surrozen will post -8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surrozen news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 1,034,482 shares of Surrozen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,991.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 795,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,767.60. This trade represents a -432.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Surrozen in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surrozen by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

