Head to Head Analysis: CIMG (IMG) and Its Competitors

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of CIMG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CIMG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIMG and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
CIMG $3.79 million -$8.75 million -0.08
CIMG Competitors $2.02 billion $52.58 million 13.70

CIMG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CIMG. CIMG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CIMG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
CIMG -251.32% -1,600.52% -202.10%
CIMG Competitors -34.52% -254.38% -23.69%

Risk & Volatility

CIMG has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIMG’s peers have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CIMG peers beat CIMG on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

CIMG Company Profile

CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

