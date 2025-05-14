Head-To-Head Analysis: Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) vs. enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) and enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of enGene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Bio N/A -20.97% -20.56% enGene N/A -16.69% -14.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tourmaline Bio and enGene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00 enGene 0 1 6 1 3.00

Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 217.46%. enGene has a consensus target price of $23.29, indicating a potential upside of 708.53%. Given enGene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than Tourmaline Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and enGene”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Bio N/A N/A -$42.12 million ($3.21) -4.84 enGene N/A N/A -$55.14 million ($1.52) -1.89

Tourmaline Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

enGene beats Tourmaline Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). The company was formerly known as Tourmaline Bio, LLC and changed its name to Tourmaline Bio, Inc. in September 2022. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

